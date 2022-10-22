Lincoln National Corp Has $733,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

General Motors Stock Up 4.7 %

GM opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

