Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $229,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.8% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:BNOV opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $33.12.

