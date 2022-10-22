Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,549.82 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,895.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,608.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,474.58. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,834.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

