Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 737.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 873.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $29.75 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

