Lincoln National Corp Invests $637,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asana Trading Up 2.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Shares of ASAN opened at $19.40 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

