Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 81,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DTEC opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

