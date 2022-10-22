Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.73% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 932.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 190.8% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMOM opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

