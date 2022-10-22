Lincoln National Corp Purchases 19,891 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 432,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 27,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.