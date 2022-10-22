Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 818,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

