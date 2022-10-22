Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after buying an additional 3,469,000 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,865,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,423,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,581,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after buying an additional 2,134,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

