Lincoln National Corp Sells 165 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $360.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.91.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

