Lincoln National Corp Sells 808 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,347,000 after acquiring an additional 656,886 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.19 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.