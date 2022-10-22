Lincoln National Corp Takes $697,000 Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 252.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $415,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $117.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.20. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87.

