Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Alcoa Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:AA opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

