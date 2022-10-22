Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $204,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Up 8.5 %

NYSE NUE opened at $135.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Nucor Company Profile



Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

