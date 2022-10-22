Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

