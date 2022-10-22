Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 73,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,564,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
V opened at $190.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.52.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
