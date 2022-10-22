Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 3,287 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

