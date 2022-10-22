Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 802 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,538,000 after buying an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,935 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,059,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 546,212 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 496,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

