Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Trading Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $184.00 and last traded at $184.00. Approximately 26,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 461,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.21.

The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.21 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.