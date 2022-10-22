Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $124.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBLCF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

