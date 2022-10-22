Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $513.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $454.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.57. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

