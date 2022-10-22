Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $513.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $454.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.57. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.91 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

