Logitech International (LOGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $90.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Logitech International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Logitech International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 327,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Logitech International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.22.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

