Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.87.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $193.37. The company has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.9% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.