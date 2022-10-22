MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Buys 168,422 Shares

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 86.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80,604 shares during the period.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.