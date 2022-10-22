MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Buys 168,422 Shares

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 86.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80,604 shares during the period.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

