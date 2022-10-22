Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 29,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112,662 shares.The stock last traded at $51.86 and had previously closed at $50.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

Magna International Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magna International by 6.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Magna International by 616.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Magna International by 5.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

