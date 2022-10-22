Maple Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $102.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

