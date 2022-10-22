Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MFI. TD Securities lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.83.

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.10. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$19.66 and a one year high of C$32.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

