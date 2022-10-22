Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113,925 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $29.15 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

