Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading 10% Higher

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.50. 100,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,216,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 536.1% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

