Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.10.

Matterport Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTTR opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $969.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at $86,503,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,438,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 64.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

