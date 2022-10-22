Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 5.1%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 708,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAXN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $238.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.