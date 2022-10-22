Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

