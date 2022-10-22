Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Up 4.5%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 35 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 274,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Merus Stock Up 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Insider Activity

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 101.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $133,531.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 58.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

