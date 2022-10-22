MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MetLife in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

