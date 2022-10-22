MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE MFA opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. MFA Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $922.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.43%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

In related news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 835,717 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

