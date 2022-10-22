Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 870 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

