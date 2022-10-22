Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,742,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,055,000 after purchasing an additional 624,303 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.35 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

