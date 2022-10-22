Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target Raised to GBX 230 at Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MONY has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.32) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 261 ($3.15).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £930.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.45. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80).

In other news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 21,185 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

