MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,566,000 after buying an additional 96,217 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $550,786.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,362 shares in the company, valued at $17,967,580.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.89.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $188.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.61 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

