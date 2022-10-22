Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $332.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $514,031.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,838,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

