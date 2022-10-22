Morgan Stanley Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $28.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RRC. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

Range Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

RRC opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,689,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,320,000 after buying an additional 367,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

