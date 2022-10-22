Morgan Stanley Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $108.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 2.37. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 159.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

