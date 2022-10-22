MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 984 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in América Móvil by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMX. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

AMX opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.