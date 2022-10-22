MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,293,000 after purchasing an additional 953,085 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after buying an additional 406,380 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,681.1% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 133,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 130,054 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after buying an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $8,895,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18.

