MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.1 %

WHR opened at $131.22 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

