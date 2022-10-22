MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Invests $97,000 in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Separately, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $390,000.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $22.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

