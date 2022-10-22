MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 2,755 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

