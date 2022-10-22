Mustafa S. Furniturewala Sells 2,156 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 371,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.11. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $37.75.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Coursera by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,591 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after purchasing an additional 750,946 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania boosted its stake in Coursera by 2,124.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania now owns 642,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 614,020 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in Coursera by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 604,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 487,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

