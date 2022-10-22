National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $18.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2023 earnings at $19.23 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of CTC stock opened at C$287.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$277.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$321.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$259.80 and a 12 month high of C$425.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.56 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.02 billion.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

